Comerica Bank Has $825,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $15,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 832,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

