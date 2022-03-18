Comerica Bank Has $899,000 Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Kaman worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

