Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BGNE opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.
BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.