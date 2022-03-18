Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

