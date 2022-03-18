Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.