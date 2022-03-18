Comerica Bank Sells 271,297 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 365,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

