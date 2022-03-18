Comerica Bank Sells 983 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

