Comerica Bank Trims Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neenah were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Neenah by 109,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Neenah by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE NP opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $635.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $57.23.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.