Comparing Coupang (CPNG) and Its Rivals

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coupang to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -13.71 Coupang Competitors $16.52 billion $898.43 million 96.24

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -7.98% -4.21% -1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coupang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 274 1217 3338 61 2.65

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 129.91%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang rivals beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

