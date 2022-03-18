Comparing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get TuSimple alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TuSimple and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 286.67%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 448.91 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.55 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.60 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.24

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats TuSimple on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.