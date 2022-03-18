Comparing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and DiDi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.23 DiDi Global $21.63 billion 0.57 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Steel Connect and DiDi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

DiDi Global has a consensus price target of 15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 509.38%. Given DiDi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Steel Connect on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

