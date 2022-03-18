Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post $462.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.30 million and the highest is $477.96 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

