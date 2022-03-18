Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.37) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.57).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,696.50 ($22.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,692.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.01. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,823 ($23.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

