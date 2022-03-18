Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

OTC:CMPX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

