Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

