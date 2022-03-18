Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

