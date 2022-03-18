ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.39 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GLO stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.78. ContourGlobal has a twelve month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.08.
