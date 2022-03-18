ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

CFRX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

