ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
CFRX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.57.
About ContraFect (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
