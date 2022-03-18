Contrasting Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.70 $100.60 million $1.63 20.75 Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,503.24 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.15%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 33.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.29% 14.38% 8.28% Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lucid Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

