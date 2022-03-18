Contrasting Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.58%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 17.46 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.56 Eargo $69.15 million 2.84 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.01

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eargo has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Eargo beats Milestone Scientific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Eargo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

