Contrasting Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Open Lending alerts:

This table compares Open Lending and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $215.65 million 11.60 $146.08 million $0.70 28.31 Affirm $870.46 million 12.01 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.34

Open Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending 40.46% 47.17% 16.66% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Open Lending has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Open Lending and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 3 3 1 2.71 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Open Lending presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 64.70%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 155.39%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Open Lending.

Summary

Open Lending beats Affirm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States. The firm addresses the financing needs of near-prime and non-prime borrowers, or borrowers with a credit score who are underserved in the automotive finance industry. The company was founded by Sandy Watkins in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.