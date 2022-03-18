CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CTK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 509,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. CooTek has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

