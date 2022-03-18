Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.56. 352,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,322,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,118.85. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

