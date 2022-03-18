Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,597,883 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,567. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

