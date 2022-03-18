Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of CORZ stock opened at 8.61 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 14.98.
Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
