Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $70.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

