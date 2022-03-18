Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $191.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

