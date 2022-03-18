Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.