Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

