Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,160 shares of company stock worth $98,846. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

