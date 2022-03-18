Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COUP. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.