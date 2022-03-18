CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CVU opened at $3.11 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.77.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
