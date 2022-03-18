CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVU opened at $3.11 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.77.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

