Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 329.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Cepton stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Cepton has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cepton (CPTN)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.