Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 329.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cepton stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Cepton has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $80.16.

Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

