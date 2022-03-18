Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €12.50 ($13.74) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €15.00 ($16.48).
CRARY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.86.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
