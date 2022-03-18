Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €12.50 ($13.74) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of €15.00 ($16.48).

CRARY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

