Credit Suisse Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

