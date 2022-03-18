Credit Suisse Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $22.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

GoodRx stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. GoodRx has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,891,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,100 shares of company stock worth $8,813,381. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $23,049,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

