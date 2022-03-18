Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New CHF 7.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.