Credit Suisse Group Trims Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Target Price to $13.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CANO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.