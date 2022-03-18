Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
