Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

