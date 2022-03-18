Critical Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VeriSign and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign currently has a consensus price target of $252.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.65 $784.83 million $7.01 30.34 Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

