Critical Contrast: Markel (NYSE:MKL) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Palomar and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Markel has a consensus price target of $1,475.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Markel.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 18.50% 14.02% 6.18% Markel 18.88% 5.97% 1.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 6.48 $45.85 million $1.75 36.06 Markel $12.85 billion 1.50 $2.43 billion $176.57 8.00

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palomar beats Markel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. The company's Reinsurance segment offers transaction, healthcare, and environmental impairment liability; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, tube and tank trailers, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes, handbags, and architectural products. This segment also provides consulting, and other types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, crane rental, fire protection, and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment provides healthcare, leasing and investment services, as well as operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. it also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

