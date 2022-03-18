Critical Survey: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 33.56% 10.74% 1.24% OFG Bancorp 25.17% 13.94% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrossFirst Bankshares and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 1 3.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.88 $69.41 million $1.34 11.93 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.33 $146.15 million $2.81 9.81

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

