CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.66 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of $745.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

