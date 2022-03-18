Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

