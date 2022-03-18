Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 468,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 322,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 103.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

