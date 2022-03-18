CryptoFlow Price Down 27.1% This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $262,418.53 and approximately $1,553.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

