Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,580 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 157,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.