Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.