Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

