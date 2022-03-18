Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $2.82 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

