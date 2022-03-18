Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 15,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

